President introduced new Mayor of Astana A.Issekeshev to city officials (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Astana city officials today and introduced new Akim (Mayor) Asset Issekeshev to them.

“The Mayor of Astana must be an experienced, well educated person. He must be able to cooperate with the Government and defend the interests of the city. To my mind, Asset Issekeshev fully conforms to these requirements. My congratulations to new Mayor of Astana, whose candidacy was backed by the local maslikhat today,” the President said, Kazinform reports citing Akorda.

The Head of State congratulated also Adilbek Dzhaksybekov, who was appointed today as Chief of the President’s Executive Office.

“Today Adilbek Dzhaksybekov has been appointed Chief of the President’s Executive Office. In 1997, when the capital of Kazakhstan was shifted to Astana, he was appointed the Mayor of the city. He worked in a tough period and fulfilled all the tasks set. I am thankful to him for his work and congratulate on this appointment,” N.Nazarbayev noted.



