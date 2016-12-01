President invited Chinese billionaire to work in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During the first national Forum of the Youth in Astana President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told he had invited a Chinese billionaire to work in Kazakhstan.

"Recently I was in the G20 in Guangzhou, in China, and met the famous Chinese billionaire, CEO of Alibaba Jack Ma. I asked him a lot of questions about his business. He wants to create the megacompany which will be able to serve 2 billion users, to create 100 million jobs and support 10 million successful entities", - Nursultan Nazarbayev noted.

The President added that during 17 years Jack Ma has created a multi-billion company "from scratch".

"Electronic commerce is around the world. Youngsters of 20 to 30 years of age who have computer skills from childhood work there. You can buy anything from any spot of the world. Supermarkets and huge shops no more needed. I invited him to implement such system in Kazakhstan and teach millions of our young people to work in this system and make money. I think it will happen in the future", Nursultan Nazarbayev told.