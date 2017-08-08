President: It's impossible to stop Astana‘s development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In his interview with National Geographic Channel Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev said that it is impossible to stop the development of Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The President noted that over the 25 years of independence, a once provincial town grew into a million city and its economy grew more than 20 times. According to him, the city today has its own way of life, it is developing and this development can't be stopped.



The Head of State also reminded that Astana was built almost from scratch in the middle of the Kazakh steppe.



As it was reported, on August 10 National Geographic Channel will be premiering a documentary about the construction of Kazakhstan's EXPO pavilion. The new episode of the Megastructures series mostly revolves around the construction of the Nur Alem sphere, the world's largest spherical building, however, it also shows other new structures including the new railway station and airport.