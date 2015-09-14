President: Kazakh, Tajik law-enforcement structures should cooperate closely to ensure security in region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev named Tajikistan an outpost of fight against terrorism in Central Asian region. He said it following the negotiations with Emomali Rahmon, President of Tajikistan, in Dushanbe today.

The proximity of the Afghan border hugely affects this issue, Nazarbayev noted and added that both Kazakh and Tajik law-enforcement structures should closely cooperate to ensure stability in the region. "The recent events could not occur without external interference," he stressed. As is known, more than 130 countries of the world recognized independence of Tajikistan. Tajikistan is a member of more than 30 international organizations (UN - March 1992, OSCE - November 1992,). The leadership of the country conducts an "open door" policy aimed at development of peaceful and mutually beneficial relations with all global empires and bordering states.