President: Kazakhstan flag known all over the world

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a speech after raising the main flag of the nation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The grand ceremony of raising the National Flag traditionally opens the festive events dedicated to the Capital City Day. The moment the banner of Kazakhstan is soaring high off the ground, our hearts are filled with a sense of pride in our country, for all the achievements we owe to our independence," said the Head of State.

"Our capital has become a visible embodiment of the success of the Kazakhstan development model since it was established. This is a fitting tribute to Yelbasy's [Nursultan Nazarbayev] historic achievements in uniting the nation and building our statehood. Presently the flag of Kazakhstan is known all over the world as a symbol of a peaceful and well-balanced policy aimed at ensuring security and stability in the region and across the globe," the President added.