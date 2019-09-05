  • kz
    President: Kazakhstan needs modern oilfield service cluster

    14:11, 05 September 2019
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the need to create modern oilfield service cluster in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    Speaking at the session on the development of oil and gas sector in Atyrau, President Tokayev noted that while increasing oil and gas production Kazakhstan needs to create modern oilfield service cluster.

    According to the Head of State, development of oilfield service will boost the development of domestic SMEs and create new workplaces.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Oil & Gas Oil and Gas
