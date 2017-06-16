President: Kazakhstan observed dramatic decrease in associated petroleum gas emissions in 10 years

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has observed a 70% decrease in associated petroleum gas emissions in the past decade, President Nursultan Nazarbayev said addressing the plenary session of the 10th Astana Economic Forum on June 16, Kazinform reports.

"Despite unfavorable external factors, we are expecting a 4% growth of GDP in 2017. The National Plan "100 specific steps" entailing institutional reforms in key sectors of economy and everyday life has been implemented [in Kazakhstan] since 2015. We proceeded to implementation of the Third Modernization of Kazakhstan since the beginning of this year," Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the plenary session.



The Head of State emphasized that advanced technological modernization of economy, its digitalization, drastic improvement and expansion of business environment as well as development of human capital are the priorities for Kazakhstan.



"10 years ago we were the first CIS country to adopt the Environmental Code. In 2012, the law on energy conservation and energy efficiency was passed. The same year our country won the right to host the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 with the theme The Future Energy. In 2013, Kazakhstan was the first country in the CIS to adopt the National Concept of transition to green economy. Modernization of Kazakhstan's energy sector is in full swing. The country has observed a 70% decrease in associated petroleum gas emissions in the past 10 years," President Nazarbayev said.



The Head of State added that the International Center for development of green technologies and investment will be created on the basis of Astana EXPO-2017 complex.