President: Kazakhstan to be remembered for boosting security in Central Asia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev believes that ancestors of the Kazakh people were the main integrators in the Eurasian continent.

"Completely absent from the world map a quarter of a century ago, Kazakhstan honorably chaired the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) uniting 56 countries under its roof, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) with 57 member states, and hosted the OSCE and OIC summits," President Nazarbayev said at a solemn meeting dedicated to the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate in Astana on Friday. "Kazakhstan also became an active member of the Conference on Interaction and Cooperation in Asia (CICA) and played a host to the top-level meetings of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) at the highest level possible," the Kazakh leader added. However, Nursultan Nazarbayev said that he thinks that Kazakhstan will be best remembered for suggesting new initiatives boosting security and economic development in the region.