    President launched celebrations dedicated to 25th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan

    15:52, 15 December 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev launched celebrations dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the independence of Kazakhstan.

    President N. Nazarbayev started the celebration of the 25 th anniversary of the independence of Kazakhstan at the special event in Astana today.

    "We have begun implementation of the National Plan that I announced this spring. It is quite symbolic that we begin implementation of the National Plan on the threshold of the 25 th anniversary of our independence. I think it is right to start now the preparations for the celebrations of the 25 th anniversary of our independence next year," N. Nazarbayev said.

