    President launched complex on production of vegetable oil in Almaty

    14:08, 01 July 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev launched a complex on production of vegetable oil in Almaty.

    The complex was launched via a teleconference held within the sitting focused on the results of the industrialization program in the first half of 2016.

    "This is an important production, because we are going to have access to the newly created market of vegetable oils of China. It provides great opportunities. We need to have this production at a high competitive level, this is our task," N. Nazarbayev said.

    The project on establishment of the fat-and-oil production in Kazakhstan was approved by the Head of State at the sitting of the Foreign Investors Council last year.

     

     

