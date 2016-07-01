President launched plant on production of wheel sets and greenhouse complex in Ekibastuz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev launched a plant on production of railway wheel sets and track centerlines and a greenhouse complex in Ekibastuz.

The plants have been launched during the teleconference held within the framework of the sitting focused on the results of the industrialization program in the first half of 2016.

"A plant on production of wheel sets is a plant on production of a new type of product for Kazakhstan. Moreover, the plant uses all the materials manufactured in Kazakhstan. It plays an important role in our developing railway sphere. Kazakhstan is turning into a hub for moving goods from the East to the West. I congratulate you on this event!" N. Nazarbayev stressed.