President launches cement plant in Zhambyl region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A cement plant has been launched in Moiynkumskiy district in Zhambyl region today by Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The launching ceremony was held within the framework of the session dedicated to results of the industrial development of Kazakhstan in the first half of 2016 chaired by President Nazarbayev.



"I'm delighted by new manufactures put on stream in Moiynkum. The region is poorly populated and cannot boast high living standards. Nonetheless, there are a lot of positive changes. People get new workplaces with the launch of the new manufactures," Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the session.



It was noted that four new manufactures launched in the region created over 2,000 new jobs for locals, especially for youth.