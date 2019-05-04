President makes several appointments in the Kazakh Armed Forces

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has made several appointments in the Kazakh army, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

Marat Khussainov was appointed as the Commander in Chief of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was relieved of the post of the Commander of the forces of "Yug" (South) regional command.



The vacant post in the Yug regional command was taken up by Kaidar Karakulov, who was the Commander of the Air Assault Forces of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



From now on Kanysh Abubakirov will serve as the Commander of the Air Assault Forces of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He left his post as the Commander of the forces of "Zapad" (West) regional command.



Nurlan Aldiyarov was designated to head the Zapad regional command.



Kairat Sadykov was appointed as the Commander of the Air Defense Forces of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.