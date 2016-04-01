President makes speech at Carnegie Endowment HQ (PHOTO)

WASHINGTON-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has made a speech at the Carnegie Endowment headquarters in Washington, the press service of Akorda informs.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev thanked the Foundation for the organization of a dialogue platform noting that for more than a century this institution has made a significant contribution to the development of international relations.



Kazakhstan's President also shared his views on the problems of the modern world and the role of our country in the international arena.



The Head of State pointed out that XXI century has started the era of large-scale historical changes. 25 years ago Kazakhstan's viability as an independent country was placed in question.



"We had to create a new state starting from scratch. We have made the transition from a planned administrative system to a market economy, from totalitarianism to democracy. In a short time a lot of work to strengthen the state was conducted," said the President of Kazakhstan.



Nursultan Nazarbayev told about the implementation of our country's national plan "100 specific steps."



He noted that the plan provides for the creation in Kazakhstan a more balanced political system and development of civil society.



In addition, the President of Kazakhstan elaborated on the theme of Kazakhstan's participation in the global anti-nuclear movement.



"By creating a nuclear-free zone in Central Asia we urge to establish the geography of sustainable peace. In particular, Kazakhstan is calling for the extension of the six nuclear-free zones in Eurasia, Latin America and Africa.

An important step was the signing in August 2015 of the Agreement to set up the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank in Kazakhstan. The world needs to evaluate it as an important measure of a safe and peaceful use of nuclear energy," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.



The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan has always supported the process of international negotiations on the Iranian nuclear program and made a significant practical contribution to it.

Kazakhstan President emphasized that our country considers it important to actively participate in the Global Nuclear Security Summit.



"Now is the time to make fundamental decisions prohibiting placement of lethal weapons in outer space, on the bottom and in the neutral waters of the global ocean, as well as in the Arctic. It is necessary to develop international agreements and the UN registry to prohibit the use of scientific discoveries to create new weapons of mass destruction," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.



In this context, the President stressed the important task of creating the global anti-nuclear movement.



"The international project "ATOM" initiated by Kazakhstan is aimed at the establishment of the global anti-nuclear movement. While serving as co-chairman of the 9th Conference on Facilitating the Entry into Force of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Kazakhstan will continue its efforts to ensure the Treaty's full universalization," noted the President of Kazakhstan.



As part of his speech Nursultan Nazarbayev has also discussed the topical issues of contemporary international security.



The President of Kazakhstan emphasized that the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons signed in 1968 does not fulfill its purpose and unprecedented crisis of confidence among global players leads to the degradation of safeguards to prevent the use of nuclear weapons.



"One of the most serious problems of the twenty-first century is the threat of nuclear terrorism and illicit trafficking in nuclear and radioactive materials. The world is entering a new nuclear age - potentially more dangerous and unpredictable. More than 60 years ago outstanding scientists Albert Einstein and Bertrand Russell issued a manifesto which raised a key question: "Shall we put an end to the human race; or shall mankind renounce war?" The abolition of wars is the most difficult task of civilization of mankind. But there is no alternative," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.



President Nazarbayev also expressed confidence that the cause of the global crisis is the persisting deep flaws in the global economy and finance.



"Four years ago we launched the initiative "G-Global" aimed at uniting the efforts of all countries in combating the crisis. The global development issues should be solved not by 8 or 20 states but the entire international community. The World anti-crisis plan developed within the Astana Economic Forum has received widespread support," stressed the Head of State.



In addition, the President of Kazakhstan said that our country has put forward its candidacy for a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2017-2018 and counts on the support of its candidacy.



Nursultan Nazarbayev also shared his vision of the development prospects of the Eurasian region.



According to his words, Eurasian region is a key geo-economic and geopolitical factor in world politics. It is of high interest of all the global players including China and Russia, the United States and the European Union, India, Iran and Turkey. That is why he had proposed the establishment of the Joint Eurasian economic space.



The Head of State also spoke about the functioning of the Eurasian Economic Union.



"This is the economic union with the uniform traffic rules of goods, services, capital and labor resources. I would like to emphasize that it is not about any re-establishment of the Soviet Union. It is necessary to overcome the stereotypes of "cold war" as they prevent us looking to the future. The Eurasian Economic Union is purely an economic project," stressed Nursultan Nazarbayev.



The President of Kazakhstan noted that 2016 marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our country and the United States.



In conclusion, Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that Kazakhstan will make efforts in the field of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.



"Thinking about the future I often remember the historic date - April 24, 1995 - the day when the last nuclear warhead was finally removed from our land, eliminating peacefully the world's fourth largest nuclear arsenal. Two centuries ago the U.S. President Abraham Lincoln said "You cannot escape the responsibility of tomorrow by evading it today." Driven by the support and aspirations of my people, I sincerely believe in the dream of the world free of nuclear weapons," concluded the President of Kazakhstan.



