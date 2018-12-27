President meets mass media representatives, sums up 2018 year results

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev met today with the representatives of Kazakh mass media to sum up the results of the expiring year.

Nursultan Nazarbayev told about the results of important events taken place in the country and answered journalists' questions.



In particular, the President told about the main results of socio-economic development of the country and stressed the importance of continuing the implementation of the reforms and modernization programmes set.





The Head of State emphasized the key achievements of Kazakhstan in foreign policy and commented on recent personnel reshuffle and explained the new tasks imposed to the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

