President meets with boxer Kanat Islam

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today WBO Inter-Continental Middleweight Champion Kanat Islam, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

Issues ofdevelopment of professional boxing and encouragement of children’s and youth involvement in sport were discussed at the meeting.

Kanat Islamthanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for comprehensive support provided to theathletes of the country.

The Head ofState wished success to the boxer in his oncoming bouts.