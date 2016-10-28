President meets with ex-Mayor of Moscow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with ex-Mayor of Moscow Yury Luzhkov, Kazinform refers to Akorda.

At the meeting, the President pointed out the contribution of Y.Luzhkov to strengthening cooperation between Astana and Moscow and congratulated him on his 80th jubilee.

In turn, the ex-Mayor of Moscow congratulated the Head of State and all Kazakhstani people on the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence and thanked N.Nazarbayev for warm welcome and meeting.