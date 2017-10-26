President meets with head, first deputy head of Exec Office

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev met with the head of the Executive Office (Presidential Administration) Adilbek Dzhaksybekov and his first deputy, Marat Tazhin, the Akorda the press service reports.

The Head of State praised lively discussion of the latest version of the Latinized Kazakh alphabet stressing the public support it had received.

"It is necessary to issue a decree approving the proposed draft of the Latinized Kazakh alphabet. The commission has done its work. The latest version was published and there is a consensus among scientists, linguists, politicians, youth, and representatives of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan. In general, people support it," said the President.

Nursultan Nazarbayev also emphasized that it is important that the transition to the new alphabet would be phased and systematic.

In addition, the Head of State was informed of the results of the activities conducted by the Working Group responsible for organizing the transition.