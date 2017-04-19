President meets with representatives of Kazakhstan Muslims Spiritual Administration

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with the representatives of Kazakhstan Muslims Spiritual Administration, the press service of Akorda informed.

First Deputy Chief of the Presidential Administration M.Tazhin, Minister for Religious Affairs and Civil Society N.Yermekbayev, Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Kazakhstan Muslims – Supreme Mufti of Kazakhstan Y.Mayamerov, imams K.Duissenbay, N.Yesmaganbet, N.Auskhanuly, A.Kerimbek and T.Ospan participated in the meeting.

Addressing the participants, the Head of State noted a special role of religion in life of Kazakhstani nation and the measures on regulation of religious relations by the government.

“As you know, the government gives special attention to this issue. The Ministry for Religious Affairs and Civil Society analyses the problems and provides support in this field. Recently, I have published an article on the importance of modernizing consciousness, preserving and replenishing our historical and spiritual wealth. Patriotism, love for motherland, stability in the country and in the region – these are our future,” said the President.

N.Nazarbayev noted that in the epoch of digital technologies development, Kazakhstan must preserve its national values, culture and traditions.

The President drew the participants’ attention to the importance of countering destructive religious studies.

“Kazakhstan has a vast territory, rich natural wealth and resources. We need to fight with the manifestations representing threat to our statehood. In this regard, you are imposed large-scale tasks,” the President said.

The Head of State stressed traditional character of Hanafi Madhhab for Kazakhstani Muslims and the importance of training the specialists who can clarify the foundations of this movement of Islam.

“3,800 imams are working today in the Spiritual Administration of Kazakhstan Muslims. Half of them have undergone religious literacy upgrading courses. However, it is not enough. We need to understand how we will upgrade knowledge of imams and religious specialists. Well-educated imam only will be able to teach others in a proper way. Imams need to study the peculiarities of other religions and be well educated in other fields. Imams must be ideologists with good oratorical skills and knowledge of human psychology,” said Nazarbayev.

During the meeting the President expressed interest in the activity of Nur Mubarak University and plans of its further development.

“Lack of religious knowledge makes our young people grow a beard and wear the trousers above the ankles. The number of Kazakh girls wearing a black hijab is increasing. This does not conform to our traditions. We need to discuss the issue of prohibiting these items in terms of legislation. Kazakhs used to wear black clothes for mourning only,” stressed the President.

He reminded about the history of the Kazakh culture and traditional clothes of the Kazakh women and noted that there is no link between black clothes and religion.

“Independent Kazakhstan must have a bright future, the nation must be united and the country must strive for further development. We will not tolerate anyone who stands against our goal. These are the interests both of the state and the people of Kazakhstan, our future,” added the President.

The Head of State pointed out again the importance of religious literacy of the population and promotion of patriotic education in imams’ work.

“A true Muslim is not known by his/her clothes, but by his/her inner faith. If there is love in a person’s heart, it means that her/she has a faith. We must move towards a civilized world, towards opening the world of science and knowledge for us. Until the18th-19th centuries, the world of Islam had been the source of science, motherland of philosophy, writers and doctors. We’ve lost these leading positions to date. Internet has become a source of various information for our citizens. It also provides access to the teachings of non-traditional movements, and various methods and technologies are used for this purpose. We need to use information technologies in fighting them. In case of need, the state is ready to support the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan,” the President said.

“In my programme article I initiate the adoption of Tugan Zher programme which will allow us to gather information about each region, each area. Patriotism should be in each of us. In this regard, we are requesting you to emphasize the theme of love for Motherland in your teachings,” he concluded.

The meeting participants exchanged their views on further interaction in countering non-traditional religious movements.