President meets with son of late gifted musician and first National UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in Kazakhstan Batyrkhan Shukenov

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev arrived in New York to attend the 70th session of the UN General Assembly.

The Head of State has met with Kazakhstan students, holders of Bolashak scholarship, enrolled in the US universities, according to 24.kz TV channel. Bolashakers who study in New York and Columbia universities, as well as students of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and George Washington University met with President Nazarbayev. Kazakh President wished them success and encouraged them to use their knowledge for the benefit of our country. It is reported that Maksut, son of late gifted musician and first National UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in Kazakhstan Batyrkhan Shukenov, was among the students. He studies in the United States as well. Maksut handed Nursultan Nazarbayev an audio CD with a collection of songs of his father. Nursultan Nazarbayev will make a speech at the Summit of the post-2015 at the headquarters of the United Nations, participate in the political debate of the 70th anniversary session of the General Assembly. In addition, President of Kazakhstan will hold meetings with heads of states and governments of foreign countries, and chair persons of leading US companies. President Nazarbayev will also attend the Summit of the fight against violent extremism.