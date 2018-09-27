President meets with top management of foreign intelligence service

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting today with the top management of the Foreign Intelligence Service "Syrbar", Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

During the meeting, the Head of State introduced new Director Issatay Sartayev and First Deputy Director Nurlan Orazov to the staff.

In accordance with the existing legislation, Issatay Sartayev was sworn in.



Wrapping up the meeting, the President of Kazakhstan gave a number of specific tasks to the staff of the Syrbar service.