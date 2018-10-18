President meets WTCA Deputy CEO Rolf Draak, Nest Investments HOLDINGS Dir Mehran Eftekhar

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM On the sidelines of the Kazakh-EU Business Forum in Brussels, President Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Deputy CEO of the World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) Rolf Draak and Director for Corporate Services of Nest Investments HOLDINGS Mehran Eftekhar, Kazinform learnt from Akorda.

The sides discussed the promising areas of cooperation between the WTCA and Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) including the attraction of the world's major corporations and financial institutions to Kazakhstan, its promotion as an international centre of business activity as well as post-EXPO use of the pavilions and exhibition premises.

The WTCA is the international non-political organization which contributes to the development of global trade and investments. The world trade centers are linked with each other by one network of such large companies as Eni, Lukoil, Panasonic, J.P.Morgan, Bank of New York etc.