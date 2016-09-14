President met with Akmola region’s agrarians

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As reported earlier, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has paid a working visit to Akmola region today.

During the trip, the President met with the staff of the LLP Zhaken-1 cropping farm in Shortandy district and familiarized with the harvesting process.

At the meeting, N.Nazarbayev noted the importance of establishment of research institutions on the ground of the domestic agricultural universities in order to increase productivity of the agro-industrial complex.

The Head of State met also with the local agricultural producers who informed him of the course of harvesting campaign and paces of development of cattle-breeding sector.

N.Nazarbayev reminded of signing a number of important deals with China and Uzbekistan during his last visits to these countries, namely on export of Kazakhstan grain, oil crops and meat products.

In turn, the agrarians of Akmola region thanked the President for his constant support and care of the country’s agricultural sector.



