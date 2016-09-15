  • kz
    President met with Financial Secretary of Hong Kong

    13:13, 15 September 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with Financial Secretary of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region JohnTsang.

    The sides discussed the issues of interaction within the establishment of Astana International Financial  Centre, Akorda press service informed. 

    “Your experience is very important for us, since Hong Kong is one of the leading financial centres of the world. Our interaction moves ahead in line with good relations between Kazakhstan and China,” said the President of Kazakhstan.

    In turn, J.Tsang thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for warm reception and noted success of the talks held earlier.

    “Strong partnership ties between Kazakhstan and China lay a foundation for our cooperation. Our delegation includes around 20 representatives of business circles. We had fruitful negotiations with the Kazakh side during which reached  mutual understanding on the issues discussed,” said Tsang.

    He added that he had been greatly impressed by a conversation with the students of Nazarbayev University.

    Upon completion of the meeting, the sides expressed confidence in further fruitful collaboration of Kazakhstan and Hong Kong. 

        

