President met with governors of four regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with governors of the West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda and South Kazakhstan regions, Akorda press service informed.

At the meeting with West Kazakhstan Governor Altay Kulginov, the sides focused on the prospects of development of the regions' processing enterprises, agricultural sector and its further economic diversification.



A.Kulginov informed the President of the socio-economic indicators of the region's development, the course of implementation of the governmental programs and the key tasks for the oncoming period.



The meeting with Head of Pavlodar region Bulat Bakauov discussed the main socio-economic indicators of the region.



Bakauov told about the dynamics of the region's industrial growth including in ore-mining, metallurgical and energy sectors.



The measures on further development of the agro-industrial sector and installation of irrigation facilities were discussed as well.



During the meeting with Governor of Karaganda region Nurmukhambet Abdibekov, the President defined the key areas of the region's development such as population employment, development of industrial facilities and implementation of major investment projects.



Abdibekov reported to the Head of State on the region's socio-economic development, the course of implementation of the main governmental programs and the plans for future.



South Kazakhstan region's Governor Beibut Atamkulov reported to the President on the situation in agricultural and processing sectors and on employment of population.



N.Nazarbayev commissioned Atamkulov to continue fulfilling the tasks on development of the region's investment attractiveness, processing industry and maintaining employment.



Upon completion of the meetings, the Head of State gave certain instructions to the governors of these four regions.



