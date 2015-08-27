President met with IAEA Dir Gen

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano, a press release from Akorda reads.

At the meeting Kazakh President congratulated the IAEA Director General on signing the agreement on establishment of the Low-Enriched Uranium Bank in Kazakhstan. As Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized, the document became a result of fruitful collaboration.

"Kazakhstan took a decision on closing Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing site. We renounced the largest nuclear arsenal. Our country firmly implements nuclear weapons non-proliferation policy. I think we share similar views in this issue," N. Nazarbayev said.

The Head of State pointed out that during the first round of the negotiations on Iran's nuclear program held in our country, Kazakhstan reiterated the opportunity to get nuclear fuel from the Bank's reserves.

In turn, Yukiya Amano highlighted that signing of the agreement became a historical event.

"Today the countries intending to build nuclear power plants can be confident that they can buy low-enriched uranium despite any volatility on the uranium market .Your personal leadership has played a key role in implementation of this important initiative. On behalf of the IAEA and the entire international community we would like to express gratitude to you," Amano said.

The IAEA Director General added that Kazakhstan is the worthiest candidate for deployment of such bank due to its rich history in strengthening nuclear arms non-proliferation regime as well as presence of all required infrastructure.

Upon completion of the meeting the Head of State noted the importance of clarification of this historical step to all the Kazakhstanis.