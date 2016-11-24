President met with members of National Commission for Modernization

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has chaired today a meeting of the National Commission for Modernization, Akorda press service reported.

Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Chief of the Presidential Administration Adilbek Dzhaksybekov, Chairman of the National Bank Daniyar Akishev, members of the Government and heads of governmental structures attended the meeting.

Addressing the Commission members, the President noted that the implementation of the 100 Specific Steps National Plan is aimed at ensuring the rule of law, improvement of the public service sector, creation of conditions for the development of business, strengthening of public stability and formation of an open Government accountable to the citizens.

The Head of State emphasized the importance of paying bonuses to public servants based on their performance assessment results, the necessity of rigorous compliance with the Code of Conduct and providing public servants with corporate housing without a privatization right.

The President pointed out the importance of further promotion of public servants based on competitive selection.

The promotion of the public servants holding lower job positions will be an effective mechanism of strengthening meritocracy principle, he said.

“The image of a policeman in our country must be changed. Police officers should have credibility among the citizens and their activity must be aimed, primarily, at rendering assistance to the population,” the President said.

Alongside, N.Nazarbayev gave an instruction to additionally work on modernization of the law-enforcement structures of the country, namely in distribution of powers and accountability of the local police service.

The Head of State commissioned also to accelerate the work on establishment of the International Arbitration Court on the ground of the Astana International Financial Centre.

The President stressed in particular the importance of attracting foreign investors and appropriate distribution of productive forces across the country.

Besides, N.Nazarbayev noted the importance of implementation of mandatory health insurance system in Kazakhstan.

“I would like all of us to thoroughly consider this issue. Although there are some complications, mandatory health insurance system is a progressive area. We need to conduct proper explanation works among the population,” said he.

While discussing the implementation of a number of steps in the National Plan, the President pointed out some shortages from the side of the Government and other parties, namely in attraction of strategic investors to milk and meat production sector.

“No certain results have been achieved in this issue. I order to activate this work,” the President said.

The President charged also to update the 2020 Concept of Tourism Sector Development while prioritizing domestic tourism.

“We need to concentrate our efforts on promotion of regional tourism. This is crucial for economy of our country and strengthening Kazakhstani identity and unity,” the President pointed out.

The Head of State emphasized also relevance of further improvement of he quality of services rendered to the population via the Government for Citizens portal.

Nursultan Nazarbayev reminded the meeting participants of enhancing control over all areas of the National Plan and personal responsibility of the top officials.

“The goal of implementation of the 100 Specific Steps National Plan and key governmental programmes is to achieve positive effect for the country’s economy as a whole and ensuring wellbeing of each citizen of the country,” said the President upon completion of the meeting.