President met with youth of Aktobe region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, during a working trip to Aktobe region, President Nursultan Nazarbayev participated in a republican youth forum "Youth! Strength! Labour!"

The event brought together 3,000 young people from every corner of the country, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

Addressing the participants, the Head of State told about the opportunities provided to the country’s youth today.

“We have created a modern education system. We have opened intellectual schools and a world-class university in Astana. Every year, we send up to a thousand of students to the best higher education institutions of the world. I call you to remember the most important things in our life – knowledge, high professionalism and faithfulness to Motherland. You possess a great potential of strength, energy and creativity. Use them to achieve the main goal of your lives,” the Head of State said.

Nazarbayev noted that our country creates all necessary conditions for the development and implementation of potential of youth.

“The National Plan “100 Specific Steps” aims also at support of youth. Around half a million of young people are involved in implementation of Employment Road Map 2020, Business Road Map 2020, With Diploma to Villages and Zhassyl EL projects. More than 3,500 apartments have been put into commission under the “Available Housing” program. This work will be continued. Since 2017, every school graduate will be able to get his first profession with the help of the government. Despite the global financial crisis, we spend our resources on support of our people. This will ensure multiplicative effect on development of our economy and will create a “social lift” for Kazakhstanis and will increase the wellbeing of youth,” added he.

“Roads are built, industry is developed, new innovative enterprises are launched and job places are created across the country today. There are hundreds and thousands of deeds needing your fresh ideas and young hands. I am confident, you will actively participate in the oncoming Universiade and EXPO-2017. All of these are done for you, for your future and future of our country,” the Head of State highlighted.

