President N.Nazarbayev calls Russia to cooperate in grain export

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized the need in further development of Kazakhstan-Russia cooperation in agriculture.

“Processing of agricultural products is of great importance for Russia and Kazakhstan. We know that Russia buys meat products from South America. Kazakhstan can partially supply this product to Russia too. Russia is a grain-producing country, while Kazakhstan is the largest exporter of grain. We should not compete, on the contrary, we should work jointly,” Nazarbayev noted in his interview with Rossiya 24.

The Head of State added that there is enough transport and logistics infrastructure for cooperation.

“Railroad lines run via our territory. Western China-Western Europe highway has approached to Orenburg through Aktobe region. This highway will be used both by Russia and Kazakhstan. The shortest and the cheapest road to the east – to China – and from China and Russia runs through our territory too,” added the Kazakh President.