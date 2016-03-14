President N. Nazarbayev expressed condolences to R. Erdogan and people of Turkey over terrorist attack in Ankara

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a letter of condolence to President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the terrorist attack in Ankara, the press service of the Akorda informs.

The letter reads that it was with deep regret that the President of Kazakhstan heard the news about the terrorist attack in Ankara that killed and injured many people.

"I am confident that despite the escalation of instability and the international terrorism in the neighboring region of Turkey your country will be able to strengthen stability within the borders and ensure safety and demonstrate your toughness in combatting threats of modern times. I think that eradication of the international terrorism is the most relevant task of the world community," the letter reads.

The Head of State stressed that Kazakhstan supported Turkey in a fight against one of the most serious threats of the 21st century.

In conclusion, Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed condolences on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and personally to R. Erdogan and families and friends of the people killed in the terrorist attack in Ankara. N. Nazarbayev also wished speedy recovery to those who were injured in the attack.