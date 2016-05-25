President N.Nazarbayev met with Prosecutor General Zh.Assanov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev had a meeting with Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Zhakip Assanov today, Akorda press service informs.

Zh. Assanov informed the President of the current and future plans of the prosecution authorities and the state of legality and law and order in the country.

As the President noted, the laws adopted in Kazakhstan in recent years are aimed at humanization of the country’s criminal policy and introduction of alternative measures of punishment for economic crimes.

N.Nazarbayev highlighted also that prosecution authorities are imposed an important task today on ensuring the rights of citizens in all areas of life of the society and state, in particular, within settlement of pressing issues.

Following the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of instructions to the Prosecutor General.