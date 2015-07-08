President N. Nazarbayev met with spaceman A. Aimbetov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev met with spaceman Aidyn Aimbetov, the press service of the Akorda informs.

Presidential aide, secretary of the Security Council N. Yermekbayev and head of the space committee of the Ministry of Investment and Development T. Mussabayev took part in the meeting as well.

The president was informed about the preparation of A. Aimbetov for a flight to the International Space Station.

A. Aimbetov informed about passing all the tests and exams successfully.

Upon completion of the meeting, N. Nazarbayev gave specific instructions regarding the space sphere of the country.