NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed Talgat Koibakov as the Commander-in-Chief of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The President also relieved Marat Khussainov of the post of the Commander-in-Chief of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.