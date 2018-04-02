President names new Kazakh Ambassador to Afghanistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev appointed Alimkhan Yessengeldiyev as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

The Head of State also decreed to relieve Mr. Omirtay Bitimov of the post of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.