  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    President names new Kazakh Ambassador to Afghanistan

    16:42, 02 April 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev appointed Alimkhan Yessengeldiyev as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

    The Head of State also decreed to relieve Mr. Omirtay Bitimov of the post of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Foreign policy Appointments, dismissals Top Story Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!