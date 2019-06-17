President names new Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed Magzum Mirzagaliyev as the head of the newly-established Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

Born in 1978 in Almaty, he is a graduate of the Turan University, the Diplomatic Academy under the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, the Yessenov Caspian State University of Technology and Engineering.



Throughout his professional career he worked mainly in oil & gas companies. In 2013-2014 he became the Vice Minister of Oil and Gas. In August 2014 he was named the Vice Minister of Energy.