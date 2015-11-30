  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    President Nazarbayev&#39;s state of the nation address to be aired live

    10:41, 30 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev will deliver his state of the nation address to the Kazakh people in a live broadcast.

    "Kazakhstan's republican TV channels will air the annual speech of the Head of State to the nation live starting at 11:00 a.m. Astana time," the president's press service revealed in a Facebook post. The new address will be themed "Kazakhstan in the New Global Reality: Growth, Reforms, Development".

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan State of the Nation Address 2016 News President President in Live Broadcast Speeches of the President of RK Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!