President Nazarbayev&#39;s state of the nation address to be aired live

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev will deliver his state of the nation address to the Kazakh people in a live broadcast.

"Kazakhstan's republican TV channels will air the annual speech of the Head of State to the nation live starting at 11:00 a.m. Astana time," the president's press service revealed in a Facebook post. The new address will be themed "Kazakhstan in the New Global Reality: Growth, Reforms, Development".