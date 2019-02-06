President Nazarbayev accepts credentials from foreign ambassadors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev has received today the credentials from foreign ambassadors accredited in Kazakhstan in the Akorda presidential residence, Kazinform reports.

"I would like to congratulate all of you on the onset of your diplomatic mission in our country. It coincided with the momentous reforms that will be carried out in Kazakhstan. We have a strategic program Kazakhstani will be guided by up until 2050. As an independent state, we want to join the world's 30 most developed countries. The future of Kazakhstan will depend on the growing generation," said the President during the ceremony in Astana on Wednesday.



The Head of State also added that in order to support the growing generation this year had been declared the Year of Youth in Kazakhstan.



"As part of this initiative we will provide our youth with jobs, housing, education and more. We will do it to foster a generation of competitive youth," the Kazakh leader added.







President Nazarbayev also drew attention of the foreign dignitaries to the fact that Kazakhstan went to great lengths to attract foreign investment.



"The country has already attracted hundreds of billions of FDI which revitalized Kazakhstan's economy," noted Nursultan Nazarbayev, reminding that Kazakhstan is ranked 28th in the Doing Business rankings.



Attending the ceremony and presenting their credentials to the Kazakh President were ambassadors of Vietnam, Croatia, Japan, the Czech Republic, and Tajikistan.

