President Nazarbayev addresses participants of UNESCO int'l forum

PARIS. KAZINFORM - The international forum Revival of Identity and Cultural Heritage: Turkic Language from Past to Future organized by the International Turkic Academy kicked off at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris on Monday. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to France Zhan Galiyev read out Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev's address to participants of the forum, Kazinform reports.

"Let me congratulate you on the opening of another important international forum held under the auspices of the UNESCO.



There is a special symbolism in the fact that such a high-level gathering takes place in the center of Europe, the city of Paris, bringing together scholars and experts, historians and linguists from various countries," President Nazarbayev stressed in his message.



"As a cradle of the Turkic people, who have made an invaluable contribution to the world civilization, Kazakhstan has implemented such relevant projects as "Cultural heritage" and "The nation in the flow in history," which has helped filling in many blank spots from the millennia-long history of our history.



Last year, we have started a program on "Modernization of Identity" that serves as a base for the nation's memory, which pursues to reconnect our heroic past with the creativity of present days, opening brighter prospects for the future.



As a result of the implementation of these programs, our historical and cultural heritage, which is part of all the humankind's future, has extended the scope of their scientific circulation. Cultural treasures inherited from our glorious ancestors relate our people with lessons from their great past and pave a way to a better future," the Kazakh leader added.



"The International Turkic Academy established by our initiative in the city of Astana conducts fruitful work in this direction. And I believe that through today's forum the common heritage of fraternal peoples of Eurasia will be widely promoted, and intercultural, international dialogue will receive a new incentive," the message reads.