President Nazarbayev: All challenges are surmountable

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In his interview with the mass media, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev spoke about the differences between Kazakhstan of the 90's and modern-day Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Head of State, these are two completely different eras, as at the dawn of its independence, the country did not have guidelines for how to move from socialism to capitalism, almost all major enterprises were stopped, two million people were unemployed, and there were food shortages. And the challenges of today are intellectual in their nature and in 2017 the country is implementing projects, such as Digital Kazakhstan, that would be unimaginable back in the 90's.



The President stressed that, in his opinion, all these challenges are surmountable, if there is unity in the country and the people and government work as one.