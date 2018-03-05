President Nazarbayev announces new social initiatives

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan announced new social initiatives which are believed to help improve people's life, Kazinform reports.

He put forward the initiatives at the joint session of the Kazakh Parliament chambers on Monday.



"Today, at the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan I address the people [of Kazakhstan] with new social initiatives. It is high time to make specific efforts to further strengthen social unity of our society and make it through large-scale social projects," President Nazarbayev said in his remarks at the session.



"The idea Kazakhstan is our common home should be given a new meaning. Given the importance of these proposals, I initiated the convocation of this joint session of the Parliament chambers and the Government. We will discuss new social initiatives aimed at further improving of welfare of every citizen of Kazakhstan," the Kazakh leader noted.



The Head of State added that all proposals are well-thought out and serve as an extension to the existing state programs.