President Nazarbayev appoints ambassadors to several countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed a decree appointing a number of ambassadors, Kazinform refers to the press service of Akorda.

Kairat Sarzhanov is appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Federal Republic of Brazil.

Yerik Utembayev is assigned the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Uzbekistan. He is relieved of his post as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Poland.

Nurlan Seytimov is appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Tajikistan.

Timur Urazayev is appointed to the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Armenia.

Murat Nurtleuov is assigned to a position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Finland.