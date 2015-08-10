  • kz
    President Nazarbayev appoints Yelemesov Ambassador to Mexico

    13:01, 10 August 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Presidential decree has appointed Andrian Yelemesov Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Mexican States.

    Mr. Yelemesov was relieved of his post as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Italy, to the Republic of Malta, and to the Republic of San Marino in combination.

    Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

    Akorda presidential residence Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Diplomacy Government President Top Story
