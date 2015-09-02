President Nazarbayev appreciates China for commemoration of Kazakhstani soldiers who fought against Japanese aggressors

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - During his visit to the Party School of the CPC Central Committee President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev spoke about the contribution of Kazakh people in the victory of the Chinese people over the Japanese invaders.

In addition, Nursultan Nazarbayev thanked the Government of China for the commemoration of Kazakh soldiers killed on the Chinese land. Speaking to students and teaching staff of the school Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized the role of Kazakhs soldiers in military actions on the territory of China during WWII. President informed that more than 25 percent of the population of Kazakhstan was mobilized to participate in the bloodiest war of the XX century. Half of them never returned home. There were soldiers who had been killed in battlefields of China," said the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Nursultan Nazarbayev said that he learned that the names of these people are on the memorial of the soldiers killed in the battles for the liberation of Zhangbei, Harbin, Changchun, Dalian and other cities. "This is not only a symbol of victory and self-sacrifice but a vivid example of the unity of the peoples of the world in the face of common threats. I express my sincere gratitude to the Government of China on behalf of all Kazakhstani people for perpetuating the memory of Kazakh soldiers died on the territory of China," said Head of State. Recall that the Memorial to Soviet and Mongolian soldiers who died in the liberation of China from the Japanese invaders during the Second World War was erected in honor of soldiers among which are 21 natives of the Kazakh SSR. The monument is engraved with the names of 13 Mongolian and 66 Soviet soldiers. While the fraternal grave located not far from the fierce fighting has remains of 60 soldiers. The search for the missing continues to the present day. Performing allied commitments made at the Yalta Conference in February 1945, the Soviet Union entered the war against Japan three months after Germany's surrender and the end of the war in Europe. Manchurian strategic offensive operation was performed by the Trans-Baikal and Far Eastern fronts. Combat losses of Trans-Baikal front reached 2228 soldiers.