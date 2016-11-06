  • kz
    President Nazarbayev arrives in Japan

    17:07, 06 November 2016
    Photo: None
    TOKYO-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has arrived in Tokyo for an official visit, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

    "The President of Kazakhstan has arrived in Tokyo. During the official visit he is expected to meet with Emperor Akihito and hold negotiations with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe," the press service said in a statement.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev will also address the Japanese Parliament, pay a visit to Tokai University and meet with business elite of Japan.

