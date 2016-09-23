President Nazarbayev arrives in Kostanay region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev has arrived in Kostanay region for a working trip, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

"Nursultan Nazarbayev is in the town of Kostanay where the Head of State plans to visit a number of social, agricultural and industrial facilities," the president's press service said in a statement.



Also, President Nazarbayev will have a meeting with members of the public there.