    President Nazarbayev arrives in Kostanay region

    11:40, 23 September 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev has arrived in Kostanay region for a working trip, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

    "Nursultan Nazarbayev is in the town of Kostanay where the Head of State plans to visit a number of social, agricultural and industrial facilities," the president's press service said in a statement.

    Also, President Nazarbayev will have a meeting with members of the public there.

