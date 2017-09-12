President Nazarbayev assesses new hotel in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited The St. Regis Astana Hotel, Kazinform reports with reference to the Akorda press service.

There, the President had a look at the mock-up of the hotel and entered one of the rooms of the new hotel located in the Central Park of Astana on the left bank of the Ishim River.

The St. Regis Astana Hotel has 120 rooms, including 23 suites with private terraces overlooking the park and the river. Besides, the hotel exhibits contemporary art works created by Kazakh and foreign artists.