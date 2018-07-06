President Nazarbayev attending gala concert timed to Astana's 20th anniversary

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is attending the gala concert dedicated to the 20th anniversary of Astana, Kazinform reports.

The gala concert next to the Kazakh Yeli monument is the culminating point of the celebrations of Astana's 20th birthday. Kazakhstani and international pop stars are set to take the stage during the concert.



Spectacular fireworks will crown the end of the gala concert.