  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    President Nazarbayev attending gala concert timed to Astana's 20th anniversary

    22:46, 06 July 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is attending the gala concert dedicated to the 20th anniversary of Astana, Kazinform reports.

    The gala concert next to the Kazakh Yeli monument is the culminating point of the celebrations of Astana's 20th birthday. Kazakhstani and international pop stars are set to take the stage during the concert.

    Spectacular fireworks will crown the end of the gala concert.

    Tags:
    Astana President of Kazakhstan Capital City Day Astana: The Big 20
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!