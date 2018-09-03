President Nazarbayev attends 3rd World Nomad Games opening ceremony

CHOLPON-ATA.KAZINFORM - The opening ceremony of the 3rd World Nomad Games was held on the coast of Issyk-Kul in Cholpon-Ata, Kazinform reports.

Greeting the guests of the ceremony, President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov also welcomed heads of foreign states.



"We are delighted that President of fraternal Kazakhstan, distinguished Nursultan Abishevich Nazarbayev is taking part in the ceremony," he stressed.



Attending the opening ceremony were President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban.



According to the Kyrgyz leader, the 3rd World Nomad Games will take place within the framework Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States. The presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are set to arrive in Kyrgyzstan on September 3 as well.



It should be noted that 1,500 people took part in the opening ceremony of the World Nomad Games.

