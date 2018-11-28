President Nazarbayev attends 8th Civil Forum in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has attended the VIII Civil Forum today, Kazinform reports.

At the forum, the Head of State was greeted by Darkhan Kaletayev, Minister of Social Development, who briefed him on what had been done during the first day of the Forum on Tuesday.



"We've discussed a myriad of problems related to NGOs activities. NGOs suggested considering the allocation of micro loans for social NGOs as well as innovative grants to support startups of NGOs. The ultimate goal is to develop social entrepreneurship countrywide," Minister Kaletayev said.





Recall that the 8th Civil Forum kicked off in the Kazakh capital yesterday. Attending the forum are Minister Kaletayev, President of the Civil Alliance of Kazakhstan Assylbek Kozhakhmetov, and President of Ardager NGO Bayan Akhmetzhanova.



Held once in 2 years, the Civil Forum aims to display the present image of the country's civil society and showcase the best practices of social initiatives. The eighth session of the forum will include 35 thematic sessions - seminars, master classes, roundtables, discussion platforms, meetings with the ministers and chiefs of departments. The event is aimed at boosting the dialogue of the civil sector, governmental structures, businesses, international organizations and expert communities.

