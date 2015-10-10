President Nazarbayev attends «Abai» opera (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has attended a performance of Buribayev's opera "Abai" at the Astana Opera and Ballet Theater, the Akorda's press service reports.

The opera about the great Kazakh poet and thinker Abai Kunanbayev is dedicated to the celebrations of the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate. Well-known Kazakhstani opera singers Mussabayev, Niyazov, Tapin and others perform in the production. The opera was developed by stage director and chief conductor of the Astana Opera Theater Buribayev and Italian opera director Giancarlo del Monaco.